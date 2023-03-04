Kudos to Richmond’s trailblazing women

March is Women’s History Month, and it is a worthy occasion to celebrate strong female leaders in our commonwealth. Just last week, Kelly Till, president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Lori Waran, president of the Richmond Raceway, hosted a celebration for the inaugural class of 12 “Women Who Drive Richmond 2023.” Both Ms. Till and Ms. Loran are trailblazers, as the first females to ever lead their respective organizations, and the inaugural class is composed of dynamic women moving our region forward.

The General Assembly also completed (most) of its work this past week. The Senate of Virginia is presided over by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, the first African American woman to hold statewide office in Virginia. Sen. Janet Howell announced her retirement after 20-plus years in the Virginia legislature; she is the first female in state history to lead the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

And Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan will now move on to Congress, having served in the General Assembly since 2006. Congresswoman-elect McClellan is an inspiration to our family and we have looked on with amazement during her 17-year career as a delegate and state senator. She was the first delegate in state history to serve in office while pregnant, and she’s served with distinction while she and her husband have raised two children. She will now be the first African American female to serve in Congress from Virginia, and she has shattered the glass ceiling while maintaining a career in the private sector and prioritizing her family above all else.

We are fortunate during Women’s History Month to have so many role models right here in Richmond.

Kelly Thomasson and Clark Mercer.

Ashland.