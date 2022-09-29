Letter: Kudos to students for walking out

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Kudos to students for walking out

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One hundred schools reported being part of a state-wide walkout to protest the governor's roll-back of policies that make school a fair and livable environment for our children. The work of these students is a first step in the fight against a doctrine coming from the gubernatorial offices that themselves represent only one part of the attack on LGBTQ+ lives in our state.

Yet, it isn’t just our governor, or those that put him in office. It’s all of us.

This protest action is a bellwether. It’s a message from students who are on the front lines of policy that seeks to make political games out of their formative years. An outcry that says “we demand to be safe.” The adult world has failed these students by laying the work of that demand in their laps.

Instead of patronizing responses, our government, and every adult in the state, should feel shame. Shame that drives us to realize how we have continued to make spaces of harm in our schools, yes, but also our worship spaces, our public spaces, our social gatherings. We have weaponized the tenets of religion to harm the least powerful among us, under the guise of control for their “sake.”

These are the same methodologies used by religious leaders in Iran. There young people are cutting hair, burning their hijabs, and demanding to be safe regardless of the way they express their human freedoms.

How could we offer our students less and still call ourselves their caretakers? We are all of us, culpable. For every teen who ends their life because they couldn’t fit into a box we created. For every academic career stalled in favor of our comfort and conformity. We all bear the blame. Our state, and certainly our children, deserve so much better.

Christopher Tweel.