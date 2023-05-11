As a regular subscriber for many years, I was pleased but not surprised to see the recent recognition of your paper, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, for 61 different awards in 2022 by the Virginia Press Association in their annual contest!

Such an achievement not only sets you apart from other news sources, but reflects both the overall quality as well as commitment of your paper and workforce to the highest standards of both journalism and advertising. I’m sure I speak on behalf of many area residents when I say that we all are beneficiaries of such excellence! Thank you for another year/job well done!