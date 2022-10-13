Letter: Kudzu vines are a concern

Kudzu vines are a concern

Fall is here and our shade trees will be dropping their leaves. Evergreens will continue to bring the pleasure of green rather then empty boughs and sticks poking through the air. Another greenery will be dying back and we will witness the horror of what it has done to our precious landscape. Kudzu invasion is becoming more prevalent and is free to invade our highways and byways landscapes. With their dying back we see the suffocating byproduct of their growth. I don’t know the solution. It would appear neither does anyone else. I won’t see the consequences in years to come if no solution is found because of my age but my heart aches for my grandchildren who will not experience the little and big trees that once lined roadways.