Lab schools are an innovative approach

I write in response to Isaiah Moore’s column, “Lab schools aren’t the answer,” April 16, to set the record straight about what a lab school is and what it is not, to illustrate how a lab school can help improve student performance and, finally, to address the flawed premise of his piece.

First, lab schools are public schools. They are subject to all federal and state laws and regulations and constitutional provisions. Additionally, teachers must be licensed by the Board of Education or be eligible for a Virginia teaching license.

Because lab schools are required to be initiated by higher education partners, they leverage the resources, expertise and capacity from these institutions to create innovative educational service delivery models. Lab schools bring more education resources and opportunities to Virginia’s students — not less.

Lab schools have the flexibility to respond to regional needs and incorporate industry-specific courses to complement the standard required classes. The applications received to date range from high schools focused on computer science to a middle school focused on visual arts, and one school that prepares future health care professionals to meet the workforce shortages in Southwest Virginia.

Moore’s premise is flawed — lab schools are an innovative tool in the toolbox of restoring excellence to Virginia’s education system, but no one argues they are the entire solution.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has directed that every family in the commonwealth receive an individual student success summary so that parents know what’s needed to get their child on track and accelerate learning. The Board of Education is also working to reform the K-12 accreditation and accountability system to more accurately reflect school performance and support those schools needing assistance.

In essence, Gov. Youngkin is leading transformational, long-term change to Virginia’s education system.

Del. Glenn Davis, chairman of the House Education Committee.

Virginia Beach.