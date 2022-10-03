Letter: Lakeside Baptist Church purchase is bittersweet

Lakeside Baptist Church purchase is bittersweet

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The news that Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden plans to purchase the Lakeside Baptist Church property to include the sanctuary and classroom buildings is bittersweet. My family and I attended there for many years and formed lasting friendships as we developed and grew in our faith. It is my hope that the Garden will memorialize Lakeside Baptist Church in some way. Perhaps a landmark plaque can be displayed prominently in the expanded area honoring the many years Lakeside Baptist Church was a warm and welcoming presence in the Lakeside community.