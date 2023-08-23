Large solar projects harm the environment
Skyler Zunk's is correct in saying “clean energy proposals deserve thoughtful consideration by locals” in his recent column ("Rural counties should embrace solar energy," Aug. 15). However, he is wrong about Charlotte County being a county to emulate in its adoption of solar projects. Rather than many smaller, carefully planned and sited projects, these huge projects will do great harm in a rural county known previously for its beauty, nature and history.
The “vocal support” in Charlotte came from the solar developers and the landowners directly receiving money from the solar developers. There was also vocal opposition from people concerned about the watershed, wildlife, carbon sequestering forests, soil impaction, safety and future unknown issues. These other factors essentially were ignored in the decisions, which were made primarily for the money, without full knowledge of potential pitfalls. Rural counties with small staffs simply do not have the resources to evaluate such major projects, and well-meaning people can make serious mistakes.
Without appreciating the serious harm and dangers inherent in the project, the Board of Supervisors in 2021 approved Courthouse Solar, which is now owned by Dominion, and includes over 1,350 acres. If this gigantic solar project proceeds (and many people fervently hope Dominion staff will decide to substitute a less harmful project), it will straddle both sides of the important Roanoke Creek (just upstream from the new Charlotte State Forest) and wetlands, require clear-cutting hundreds of acres of high-value trees, disrupt and destroy wildlife habitat, and endanger vehicle traffic, having no safe potential project entrance.
Large solar projects should be an exception to local control advocated by Mr. Zunk. More control by natural resource experts at the state level could prevent counter-productive solar projects, ensuring that plans would help the environment, or at least minimize harm.
Gallery: Remembering Richmond's trolley past
Trolley at Forest Hill Park
Trolley at Forest Hill Park, circa 1910. Standing at left of the trolley in the dark suit is Richmond businessman T. J. Cousins. In 1889, the property that would become Forest Hill Park was sold to the Southside Land and Improvement Company, and became a terminus for the Forest Hill trolley, part of one of the first successful trolley systems in the United States. To attract passengers to the countryside, the residence on the property was converted into a trolley terminus and an elaborate amusement park was built on the grounds, complete with carousel, roller coaster, fun house, dance hall, penny arcade, and golf course. The park also included a bath house, swimming area, and boat lake. The park remained a popular Richmond attraction until it closed in 1932 due to the economic constraints of the Great Depression.
Richard Lee Bland
Trolley tracks
Laying trolley tracks at First and Broad Streets, circa 1897.
Valentine
Trolley on Seventh Street
Trolley on Seventh Street between Franklin and Grace Streets, circa 1895.
Valentine
Richmond streetcars
In January 1945, Alma May Billings, a 22-year-old streetcar operator for the Virginia Transit Co., modeled one of the new uniforms that had been procured to end a long controversy about what the women should wear. The uniforms were gray with dubonnet trim. Drawn up by stylists for the Virginia Electric and Power Co., the uniforms initially carried a Vepco insignia, but it was soon replaced with a VTC emblem.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond streetcars
In March 1938, the Richmond-Ashland Electric Line ceased operating trolleys after 31 years. The route had its start in 1812 as a stagecoach toll road. Trolleys were seen as the way of the future in 1907, but because of financial difficulties, the route finally changed over to bus service.
Staff Photo
Richmond streetcars
In July 1948, Vincent K. Bass said goodbye to “Old 912,” an electric trolley car that had been in service in Richmond for nearly 40 years. Bass, a streetcar conductor for 42 years, was reluctantly learning to drive a bus – the following year, the city introduced a bus system to replace the streetcars. A contractor purchased this streetcar; the owner said he might use some of it for storage or as bunking quarters for some employees.
Staff Photo
Richmond streetcars
This February 1946 image shows Richmond streetcars double-berthing at First and Broad streets downtown. Loading and unloading streetcars simultaneously at the same stop helped speed transit service, according to Virginia Transit Company officials.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond streetcars
In November 1934, a reproduction of a mule-drawn trolley was the first vehicle to cross the newly restored Marshall Street Viaduct in Richmond. Horse- or mule-drawn trolleys were a preferred mode of transportation here starting in about 1860. They began to be replaced by electric trolleys in the late 1880s, and they were all retired by 1901.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond streetcars
In November 1949, Richmond’s electric streetcars, which began service in 1888, were retired from service. Here, a crowd waited to board cars as they took ceremonial final trips through the city, with car signs touting the city’s new bus service. The Virginia Transit Co. spent $2.2 million on 166 buses for the new system.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond streetcars
November 25, 1949. Mayor King presides as the changeover is made on the South Sidle. The last trolley and the first bus are ready to start on their trips to the downtown section suring the ceremony at Hull and Fourty-third Streets. A Virginia Transit Company representative is at right,
Staff photo
Richmond streetcars
November 25, 1949. Charles Phaup, operator of the 408 pulls the trolley for the last time.
Staff photo
trolley
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond streetcars
400 block East Broad St. Trolley
Times-Dispatch
ARCHIVE: Richmond Trolley
Trolley No. 408 burns, Dec. 15, 1949.
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
ARCHIVE: Richmond Trolley
No. 408 of the Richmond trolleys was the last to burn
Richmond Times-Dispatch archive
Richmond streetcars
December 15, 1949. No. 408, The city's last trolley, as it was burned on December 15, 1949.
Staff photo
Trolley
07-20-1967 (cutline): Watching as the last nine-tenths of mile of Richmond streetcar tracks are paved today are (from left) City Manager Edwards; Anthony J. Binga, a member of Community Relations Commission (Biracial Committee); ex-Mayor Claude W. Woodward, co-chairman of the commission; and City Manager-elect Alan F. Kiepper. The tracks, part of an original total of 63.602 miles, will be covered during a two-mile paving project in Richmond's Fulton section. Today's start on the $33,430 paving job was at Louisiana and Main Streets.
Staff photo
Trolley
In September 1982, Sondra Jones, Miss Virginia-USA, helped Phil Reynolds unveiled the name of the trackless trolley – Belle of Richmond – that was set to begin a five-month trial run in downtown Richmond. Reynolds came up with the winning entry in a naming contest. The Belle was replaced by a regular bus the following year.
Bruce Parker
Trolley
09-23-1982 (cutline): Look, Ma, no cable. The hills gave the car a bit of the San Francisco look, but the Belle of Richmond doesn't run on tracts or electrified lines. The gas-powered trolley, traveling downtown streets and offering seats for 10 cents apiece, does, however, offer a bit of nostalgia. The first city in the country to have electrified trolleys, Richmond got rid of its cars by 1949 and ripped up virtually all of the track to make way for the automobile and bus. Sponsors of the trolley see it as a reminder of the past as well as an effective transport in the inner city.
Bob Brown
Trolley
03-05-1982 (cutline): A newly designed, gasoline-powered, trackless trolley was available for free rides yesterday near Grace Street downtown. The Central Richmond Association, a merchants' organization, and other groups are studying the trolley as a possible shuttle vehicle for the future.
Rich Crawford
Trolley
07-23-1990 (cutline): Mayor Walter T. Kenney breaks a champagne bottle to hearld the beginning of free and expanded trolley service for downtown Richmond.
Wallace Huey Clark
Richmond-Ashland trolley station
The restored building at 814-816 West Broad Street. The Latin inscription on the top gives the year: 1907. This used to be the Richmond-Ashland trolley station. April 8, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
Richmond-Ashland trolley station
The restored building at 814-816 West Broad Street. The Latin inscription on the top gives the year: 1907. This used to be the Richmond-Ashland trolley station. April 8, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
Ashland-Richmond trolley line
The Trolley Line Trail is a half-mile linear walkway that is part of the historic Ashland-Richmond trolley line. Though the Ashland-Petersburg route hasn't been mapped, the northern portions could follow the path of the old Ashland-Richmond trolley line.
JOE MAHONEY