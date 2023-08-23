Large solar projects harm the environment

Skyler Zunk's is correct in saying “clean energy proposals deserve thoughtful consideration by locals” in his recent column ("Rural counties should embrace solar energy," Aug. 15). However, he is wrong about Charlotte County being a county to emulate in its adoption of solar projects. Rather than many smaller, carefully planned and sited projects, these huge projects will do great harm in a rural county known previously for its beauty, nature and history.

The “vocal support” in Charlotte came from the solar developers and the landowners directly receiving money from the solar developers. There was also vocal opposition from people concerned about the watershed, wildlife, carbon sequestering forests, soil impaction, safety and future unknown issues. These other factors essentially were ignored in the decisions, which were made primarily for the money, without full knowledge of potential pitfalls. Rural counties with small staffs simply do not have the resources to evaluate such major projects, and well-meaning people can make serious mistakes.

Without appreciating the serious harm and dangers inherent in the project, the Board of Supervisors in 2021 approved Courthouse Solar, which is now owned by Dominion, and includes over 1,350 acres. If this gigantic solar project proceeds (and many people fervently hope Dominion staff will decide to substitute a less harmful project), it will straddle both sides of the important Roanoke Creek (just upstream from the new Charlotte State Forest) and wetlands, require clear-cutting hundreds of acres of high-value trees, disrupt and destroy wildlife habitat, and endanger vehicle traffic, having no safe potential project entrance.

Large solar projects should be an exception to local control advocated by Mr. Zunk. More control by natural resource experts at the state level could prevent counter-productive solar projects, ensuring that plans would help the environment, or at least minimize harm.

Janet Early.

Charlotte Court House.