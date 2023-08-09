Learning recovery grants are part of the solution

The recent article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "Most of $60M in Youngkin's learning recovery grants went to higher income households," July 7, gives the impression that wealthy families received the majority of the learning recovery grant money. The article goes on to explain that “low income” is defined as household income that does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level ($74,580). Based on this article, higher-income families are defined as any family that earns more than $74,580. Does anyone truly believe that?

Instead of being critical of the program, we should celebrate the administration for recognizing the needs of all the children in Virginia. Learning loss was massive across all populations due to public schools shutting down, especially in low-income communities. That is why many lower-income families received this funding. That should be applauded!

This program is extremely popular, demonstrating there is a huge demand for alternative education. Parents are clamoring for more options to educate their children. They are looking for solutions and these grants are one way of helping these families.

In the article, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, is critical of the program and suggested that the money should have been given to the public schools because that is where the children are. Where is the logic in that comment? The public schools are a big part of why we are in this situation today.

The delegate applies an old, tired philosophy that spending more money in public schools will increase performance and test scores. If that were the case, students in Richmond Public Schools would graduate at much higher rates because they receive significantly more funding than the surrounding counties. More money does not correlate with better outcomes!

I encourage people to stop the political gamesmanship and work together to ensure we educate our most precious resource — our children.

Craig DiSesa.

Richmond.