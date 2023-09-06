In Arlington, let monument rest in peace

Amid a quiet grove of trees lie in repose those who gave their “the last full measure of devotion" for a cause which today many find repugnant. Standing watch over them is a silent sentinel created by a veteran of that war which reminds all of the cost of that conflict: the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Now, a federal commission wants to remove the monument and expose the wounds of that war — a war the monument was designed to heal.

To expose it to the political and cultural wounds of today is unnecessary. Long ago, both sides in that war reached out to their former enemies and restored the nation whole.

This monument has now become another skirmish in our culture wars.

The federal commission was properly tasked with removing the names of the Southern leaders from military installations in the U.S. The reason for doing so is fit and proper.

But they were not tasked with removing this monument, which stands silently over the graves of those who fought for the South, including Moses Ezekiel, its sculptor. There is no need to reopen the wounds of this war in a beautiful, pastoral setting where veterans from both sides of that conflict lie in peaceful repose.

Instead, we should allow the monument and its creator to continue to lie peacefully among the groves of Arlington Cemetery.

Do not be mistaken, by leaving this statue we are not condoning the cause for which they fought but, instead, seek to adhere to the principle so eloquently stated by George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Henry Foresman.

Fishersville.