Having retired from the state and volunteered for years with the best teachers ever, I have come to the conclusion that parents really do know best. They decide who goes on field trips, who brings in snacks, who does homework, etc. Lots of parents are truly involved in the education of their children.
Some are not by choice because they think their schools are doing a wonderful job. My suggestion for this barrage of publicity on which books need to be banned, which courses need to be banned, etc., is let the parents decide.
We don't need government policy, just coordination of feedback. Send a form home to ask parents what books they want to keep their kids from reading and school libraries can put it on a list for that child. Each year, ask the parents for feedback on curriculum suggestions. If there is an overwhelming response, the local school district needs to be responsive.
If the point is that parents know best, then let them decide. If there is an AP course they do not want their child to take, have them keep the child from signing up. If they want the whole menu of options for their children, then they should have the decision-making power to allow for that option.
Government does not need to regulate parents, especially if the point is to empower parents. That's totally contradictory to the stated goal. So, parents, take the reins. Let your school know you want to decide on options for your child's education. No policies, committees, press conferences needed. Parents can handle this. I've seen it in action. It really does work!
11-27-1976 (cutline): "Supermodern" is what an officer calls the main office banking lobby in the Broad and Grace Streets Arcade of Central National Bank. The area consists of about 14,000 square feet and will open on Monday, December 6. The lobby is party of a $4 million renovation of the arcade and portions of the banks main building at Third and Broad Streets. The renovation includes a small park in a corner of the bank property. Renovations for the entire project are about half completed, a bank spokesman said yesterday. Overall designers are Hankins and Anderson of Richmond.
02-01-1978 (cutline): Workmen have begun dismantling Central National Bank's weather sign atop its office and Central National Corp. headquarters at Third and Broad streets. A replacement sign with blue C-N-B letters on a white background is to be installed within the next two weeks, a bank spokesman said. He declined to discuss other details, saying that the bank is planning a ceremony when the installation is completed.
From the Archives: The Central National Bank building
The Central National Bank was a 23-story Art Deco building in downtown Richmond at 219 E. Broad Street. The building was designed by well known architect John Eberson in the 1920s. Once called the Central Fidelity Bank, (CFB) it was once Richmond’s tallest skyscraper.
02-05-1968: Central National Bank
05-01-1977 (cutline): Arch at end of banking hall.
06-30-1977: Central National Bank ceiling detail.
10-09-1991 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank's tower tapers as it rises. Shields Building is in the foreground.
06-30-1977: Central National Bank
02-12-1981 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank lobby's Art Deco magnificence sets scene for post-concert party.