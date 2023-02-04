Let parents make education decisions

Having retired from the state and volunteered for years with the best teachers ever, I have come to the conclusion that parents really do know best. They decide who goes on field trips, who brings in snacks, who does homework, etc. Lots of parents are truly involved in the education of their children.

Some are not by choice because they think their schools are doing a wonderful job. My suggestion for this barrage of publicity on which books need to be banned, which courses need to be banned, etc., is let the parents decide.

We don't need government policy, just coordination of feedback. Send a form home to ask parents what books they want to keep their kids from reading and school libraries can put it on a list for that child. Each year, ask the parents for feedback on curriculum suggestions. If there is an overwhelming response, the local school district needs to be responsive.

If the point is that parents know best, then let them decide. If there is an AP course they do not want their child to take, have them keep the child from signing up. If they want the whole menu of options for their children, then they should have the decision-making power to allow for that option.

Government does not need to regulate parents, especially if the point is to empower parents. That's totally contradictory to the stated goal. So, parents, take the reins. Let your school know you want to decide on options for your child's education. No policies, committees, press conferences needed. Parents can handle this. I've seen it in action. It really does work!

Dee Pisciella.

Midlothian.