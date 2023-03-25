Let’s ‘root out’ wealth inequalities

In a letter to the editor published on March 23, Rives Hardy asks for more emphasis on the positive aspects of our current race relations. Hardy also states a belief that “we should root out racism in all corners of our society.”

I believe that this rooting out requires addressing and redressing wealth inequalities, especially limitations on homeownership, stemming from the Jim Crow era, not just in the South. These government-sanctioned limitations have huge current impacts.

Thank you, Michael Paul Williams, for continuing to shine a spotlight on this and similar current needs for better race relations.

Robert Morrison.

Midlothian.