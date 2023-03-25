Experience portions of the latest exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture that shows the journey from Virginia to the moon. 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Let’s ‘root out’ wealth inequalities
In a letter to the editor published on March 23, Rives Hardy asks for more emphasis on the positive aspects of our current race relations. Hardy also states a belief that “we should root out racism in all corners of our society.”
I believe that this rooting out requires addressing and redressing wealth inequalities, especially limitations on homeownership, stemming from the Jim Crow era, not just in the South. These government-sanctioned limitations have huge current impacts.
Thank you, Michael Paul Williams, for continuing to shine a spotlight on this and similar current needs for better race relations.
17 archive photos of Regency Mall
05-27-1987: Regency Mall food court.
Bruce Parker
09-22-1983: Regency Mall
Staff photo
04-04-1976: Shoppers at newly-opened Regency Mall.
Staff photo
05-27-1987: Regency Food Park
Staff photo
10-02-1975 (cutline): The first two stores to open at Regency Square Shopping Center in western Henrico County yesterday were Sears, Roebuck and Co, and Thalhimer Brothers, Inc. Developer Leonard L. Farber said another 30 retailers will join the two department store when the center has its grand opening Oct. 15. When the center is comleted next year, it will have about 90 stores.
Staff photo
10-03-1987: Regency Mall food court
Staff photo
12-24-1990: Regency Mall holiday decorations.
Clement Britt
11-23-1990: Aerial of Regency Square Mall.
Gary Burns
02-16-1987: Renovation of Regency Square Mall was underway.
Wallace Clark
05-22-1987 (cutline): Regency Square officially opened its Food Park yesterday and it didn't take customers long to sample the food of the 11 eateries that are clustered on the mall's lower level between Miller & Rhoads and Sears, Roebuck and Co. The park, which can accomodate up to 450 diners, is the first phase of the Henrico County mall's $5 million renovation set for completion in September.
Staff photo
10-15-1975: Inside of Regency Square Mall after grand opening.
Staff photo
10-02-1975: Regency Square Mall filled with shoppers after grand opening.
Staff photo
10-15-1975: Regency Mall
Bob Brown
03-29-1975 (cutline): Most of the steel appears to be up at the new Regency Square shopping center in western Henrico County. The building farthest along toward completion at lower left of picture is Thalhimers' department store. The 800,000-square-foot center will be the largest regional center in the area. It is scheduled to be completed this fall. The road at top of picture is Quioccasin Road.
Staff photo
07-26-1974: Ground breaking of Regency Mall.
Bob Brown
07-26-1974: Ground breaking of Regency Mall.
Bob Brown
07-05-1974 (cutline): Regency Sqaure, a $50 million project on 48 acres at the southwest corner of Parham and Quioccasin roads, will be the largest shipping center in the Richmond area with more than 100 stores.
Gary Burns