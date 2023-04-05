Since news of Donald Trump’s indictment broke, Republican officeholders, including our own governor, have criticized the indictment, which they have not even seen, and they have started a zombie parade following Donald Trump, like the rats of Hamelin.

The one that got my particular attention was Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, who stated that the voters should decide Mr. Trump's fate rather than the criminal court in New York. Mr. Bush has forgotten that Mr. Trump has never won the popular vote. The voters, therefore, have already spoken. Now, it is time for the criminal justice system to do its job.