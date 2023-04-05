Since news of Donald Trump’s indictment broke, Republican officeholders, including our own governor, have criticized the indictment, which they have not even seen, and they have started a zombie parade following Donald Trump, like the rats of Hamelin.
08-28-1991: WRXL-102 gave contestants 102 seconds to shop for groceries at Richmond area Safeway store. David Valentine and friend Lewis Williams (right) won the competition. The men grabbed about $600 in groceries.
02-18-1955 (cutline): Ralph (right), H.A. Epperson, Jr., test equipment. Colonial Heights radio station soon to hit airwaves. Colonia Heights new 1,000-watt station should be ready to go on air in three weeks. Equipment tests are being staged now and the transmitter is ready to be erected at the Archer Avenue studio site.
07-03-1980 (cutline): Giant radio that works was designed by Gene Ladin and Alfed I. Mollen. It stands about 14 feet high and is 28 feet wide. According to its designers, it could be the world's largest storefront radio.
06-04-1981 (cutline): Pat Wilson, an announcer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Richmond radio station WRVA, sits at the station's new control board. The 50,000-watt station on Church Hill recently spent $40,000 to build a studio and buy a new board that lets announcers make fewer moves to perform the same amount of functions as before. The board also is equipped for stereophonic use, in anticipation of the time when the Federal Communications Commission will approve stereo boardcasts for AM radio stations.
12-25-1938 (cutline): The New WMBG Studio Building--Of modernistic design, the WMBG studio building on West Broad Street at Tilden, is Richmond's newest broadcasting unit. The building, which will be opened to the general public on Tuesday, features limeston, glass brick and structural glass.
12-12-1970 (cutline): Mrs. Carol Birkitt broadcasts radio program from station bookstore. Special daily program is one of many activities carried out by WIVE radio.
04-14-1975 (cutline): Darrell Hart of Bowling green uses his citizens band radio as base for new club. Hart says the radios are the 'quickest and best way' to contact police.
11-18-1981 (cutline): Jerry Glass, operations manager of WRFK, doubles as classical disc jokey. Station began broadcating on 10 watts in 1957. Now it has 50,000-watt output in central Virginia.
08-22-1961 (cutline): O.W. Arnold uses citizens' band radio in car.
11-08-1947 (cutline): Lewis Phillips, Jr. runs C.A.A. radio communications.
05-21-1985 (cutline): Robert Drummond, a student at Henrico High School, works at one of the WHCE studio consoles.
