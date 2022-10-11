 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let's pave the Lee Circle over

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Let's pave the Lee Circle over 

A rumination.

Let's pave the Lee Circle over and make a safe intersection there. No one will write an accurate history of what happened there. There is no one capable in the current climate. Either historical view will be poisoned by the dark lens of personal bias.

Yes, a clean, safe uncluttered traffic intersection. And maybe a McDonald's on one of the corners.

Frank Hale.

North Chesterfield.