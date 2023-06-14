Winsome Earle-Sears' unforgiveable sin was speaking truth to progressive platitudes ("'Who is in charge?' says Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears following Richmond shooting," June 6). She spoke not only about this incident and this victim — but of all the victims in Richmond who "look like him." Why should their deaths matter less than this one high-profile shooting?

Bless her heart — one can scarcely imagine anyone who's not of color speaking so candidly. They would have been dismissed or cancelled forthwith. But her bold declaration started something, as others have spoken out in recent days regarding Richmond's soft-on-crime policies and the resulting mayhem — with specific examples and instances. If what she said was ludicrous or offensive, then why is the mayor of the city suddenly beefing up police presence within troubled areas of the city? Could it be that profiling criminals and cracking down on crime in general just might pay dividends and save lives?