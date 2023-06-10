We were watching local coverage of the dreadful graduation day shooting outside the Altria Theater Tuesday afternoon when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears went to the microphone following local officials’ press conference. We received her appearance respectfully, befitting the high office that she holds.

She quickly dissipated that attitude, however, by launching into an extended and emotional rant in defense of “law-abiding gun owners” and attacking several officials (notably not including the governor) as “responsible” — apparently for two murders and injuries to several more, although she was not specific. Both her attitude and her message were highly inappropriate for the circumstances. It took the lieutenant governor only a matter of minutes to persuade us that she is quite unfit to hold that position.