 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Listen to students on Youngkin policy

  • 0

On September 12, more than a dozen golfers associated with the Virginia State Golf Association took to a Hanover golf course to play 100 holes in a day to help more golf more accessible for kids. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginai Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Listen to students on Youngkin policy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regardless of adult opinion on Gov. Youngkin’s recent updates to policy regarding transgender children, the students will have thoughts on the matter. In fact, students are the population group most affected by this recent change, with teachers following close behind. On Tuesday, more than 90 schools in Virginia had student-planned walkouts in response to these policy changes. Divisions like Hanover could potentially discipline those students who choose to participate.

Yes, these walkouts are disruptive to the learning environment, but they are also the strongest way for these children to voice their opinion. Kids should be encouraged to express their discontentment, especially when they are required to be in school and the policy directly affects them. Hanover does encourage students to support their issues with T-shirts and buttons, but when is the last time buttons made the news? 

People are also reading…

Katelyn Peters.

West Point.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Letter: Support for Herb Jones

Letter: Support for Herb Jones

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News