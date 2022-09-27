Letter: Listen to students on Youngkin policy

Listen to students on Youngkin policy

Regardless of adult opinion on Gov. Youngkin’s recent updates to policy regarding transgender children, the students will have thoughts on the matter. In fact, students are the population group most affected by this recent change, with teachers following close behind. On Tuesday, more than 90 schools in Virginia had student-planned walkouts in response to these policy changes. Divisions like Hanover could potentially discipline those students who choose to participate.

Yes, these walkouts are disruptive to the learning environment, but they are also the strongest way for these children to voice their opinion. Kids should be encouraged to express their discontentment, especially when they are required to be in school and the policy directly affects them. Hanover does encourage students to support their issues with T-shirts and buttons, but when is the last time buttons made the news?