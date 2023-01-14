Letter: Lohmann, Brown ‘rekindle’ memories

Lohmann, Brown ‘rekindle’ memories

I read with great interest the article, “One more for the road,” that appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10. This wonderful feature was written by Bill Lohmann, whose traveling companion and friend Bob Brown, the longtime photographer, came out retirement for this piece. Together, they made a final trip on the back roads of Virginia to the southwestern part of our state.

I have been a huge fan of this pair for years now, often traveling with my family to visit places they described on their adventures.

As a kid, I would often ride in the car with my grandparents and parents winding through the mountainous back roads visiting relatives. I remember quite vividly visiting my aunt, uncle and cousins who resided in the Richlands-Tazewell area of this southwest part of Virginia as described by Bill and Bob.

Thank you both for rekindling these many fond memories that I have experienced in past years.

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.

Henrico.