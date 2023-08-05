Longer juvenile sentences will have a negative impact

The article from May 7, "Virginia plans longer stays in juvenile prison," highlights the longer-term sentences for juveniles at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, the only state-run juvenile correctional facility. However, it does not stress the consequences. This decision was quietly passed to address recidivism rates and provide longer sentencing for youths to complete treatment for substance use, anger management or training programs even though the United States Sentencing Commission found no statistical significance in recidivism rates for adult federal offenders who are sentenced to five years or less.

The solution does not consider the development difference of juvenile offenders that could result in residual consequences. These changes are tightening the system rather than providing an ethical amendment. Bon Air has limited staffing to support rehabilitation; as of 2021, roughly 25% of all correctional officer positions were unfilled, a 40% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, in 2016 the Virginia General Assembly tasked the Department of Juvenile Justice with creating a transformational plan for improving the juvenile justice system, focusing on reducing youth prison populations by reforming rehabilitation treatment programs, closing Bon Air and Beaumont, and replacing them with smaller treatment-oriented facilities. Beaumont closed in 2017, and Bon Air is still operating and extending sentencing.

Evidence shows that youth incarceration has little positive impact on reducing crime and neglects to address the offenders' developmental and criminogenic needs. Evidence shows that prisons and correctional facilities are inadequate and fail to address existing mental health, learning and behavioral problems. As such, the DJJ and General Assembly must take a holistic approach to reduce recidivism in a vulnerable population. Though there may be good intentions, extending juvenile incarceration will have a negative impact. If the goal is to reduce recidivism, then a focus on restorative practices through various systems should be considered.

Kelly Barnhill.

Chesterfield.