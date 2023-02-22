Look forward, not backward, on race relations

Michael Paul Williams’ recent column [“UR family’s refund demand raises question of reparations,” Feb. 11] raises the bigger issue about how people feel about paying reparations for slavery.

Anecdotal evidence supported by multiple studies indicates that people do not want to be held responsible for the sins of their ancestors, over which they had no control. Separately, distributing reparations would be severely problematic. Who qualifies for reparations? What form should the reparations take? How much should the reparations be? And who is going to decide all of that?

The country is still feeling the lag effects of tearing down statues and monuments and watching schools change their names. This sets a bad precedent because taken to its inane conclusion, the country would be vulnerable to eradicating the names of colleges, monetary currency and even cities (since George Washington was a slave owner, Washington, D.C., would have to be renamed). Plus, the cost of all this would be astronomical.

Tearing down statues and monuments has created no perceptible change in race relations. Yet discussions about reparations are on the horizon. A one-time payment of reparations is a short-term tactic. It’s analogous to giving a man a fish so he can eat that day instead of teaching him how to fish so he can eat forever.

Complaining and protesting about racism is facile. It may build awareness of the problem, but does nothing to fix it. It is important to look forward, not backward. We must simultaneously accurately teach the history of slavery in schools, enhance efforts to ensure equal opportunity across the board and implement police reform and retraining. It is imperative that Black and white leaders work together to create this plan if there is to be positive, meaningful change.

Without that, the country will be stuck exactly where it is now – treading water.

Bruce Kelley.

Henrico.