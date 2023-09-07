Love is all you need for family

Thank you for highlighting the same-sex couple family in your article (“2 Richmond ladies, 2 babies and 241,000 followers,” Aug. 31), and for its prominent front page placement. I found this article to be refreshing and heartwarming.

My wife and I are both allies of persons in the LGBTQ+ community and were delighted to read a positive story that helps to normalize same-sex households. So often we hear and read negative and hateful comments about same-sex parents. It has been my experience in ministry that such negativity, ironically, is found within the beliefs and teachings of many religious denominations whose members pretend to know God’s moral code of sexuality for us!

This story focuses on what is really important in a family unit: love, not gender identity, which just may be more in line with God’s design for the world (if I could be so bold as to pretend to know his will). I also applaud and have great respect for Caitlyn and “Wanda” and their openness to let their story be made public even at the risk of further negativity. This courage and love can help to change minds. To quote a T-shirt of mine, “Love is love, and it wins.”

Wayne Swatlowski.

Richmond.