Letter: Lower drug costs will help those who need it most

Lower drug costs will help those who need it most

In his letter to the editor on Nov. 4 ("Is shifting drug costs good public policy?”) Jon Jewett criticizes the Inflation Reduction Act for capping the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare recipients to $2,000 per year. Mr. Jewett, who admits that he himself is a Medicare recipient who spends $10,000 a year on prescription drugs, says this legislation is "shifting the burden to taxpayers." He goes on to state that this will be "good for us" because "we don't like to pay for [our prescriptions], but [we] can afford [them].”

The "us" in Mr. Jewett's world must be very well-off if they are able to pay $10,000 a year for their life-saving medications. Yet not everyone is as privileged as Mr. Jewett and his group of "us."

In 2019, the median income for Medicare recipients of all ages was $29,650, and median income decreases as these recipients age. So, what about the rest of "them" who make up the bottom half of the group, many of whom can scarcely afford $2,000 a year? Shouldn't we care about them as well?

Elaine Fishman.