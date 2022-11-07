Letter: Lowering testing standards won’t help

The recent controversy over poor standardized test scores seems overwrought and many are attacking the tests rather than questioning the test takers. Certainly the tests should ask questions about things that should be common knowledge. Math and science are the most objective subjects, but basic vocabulary and reading comprehension are as well. But the essential point is to assess whether the person has the foundation to do the academic work if he/she applies himself/herself. Otherwise, just hand out participation trophies or test for computer game skills.