Letter: Lowering testing standards won’t help

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

The recent controversy over poor standardized test scores seems overwrought and many are attacking the tests rather than questioning the test takers. Certainly the tests should ask questions about things that should be common knowledge. Math and science are the most objective subjects, but basic vocabulary and reading comprehension are as well. But the essential point is to assess whether the person has the foundation to do the academic work if he/she applies himself/herself. Otherwise, just hand out participation trophies or test for computer game skills.

I, for one, am a believer in testing. As a student, I took the SAT, the Graduate Records Exam (GRE) and the National Teachers Exam (NTE). While hardly a scholar, I could at least do the assigned work. Perhaps the test takers have something to do with the scores. For example, I would flunk plumbing or cosmetology tests.

We need to ensure fair testing and enhance preparation. But lowering standards never improve performance or quality.

Walt Pulliam Jr.

Henrico.