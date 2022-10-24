Letter: 'Main cause of high gasoline prices is not Biden and the Democrats'

About those high fuel prices

The main cause of high gasoline prices is not Biden and the Democrats, but the enormous profits that gasoline companies like Shell and Exxon are making. And these profits are used to buy their own stock back to increase their value and to pay their executives millions.

In a capitalist economy the only way to lower costs is by competition. Each of us should check to see who has the lowest price in our community and go there even if it means having to drive some distance to get gas. If we have to drive out of our way we may not save much but it is a way of protesting against high prices and it will force gasoline companies to lower prices.