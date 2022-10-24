 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Main cause of high gasoline prices is not Biden and the Democrats'

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

About those high fuel prices 

The main cause of high gasoline prices is not Biden and the Democrats, but the enormous profits that gasoline companies like Shell and Exxon are making. And these profits are used to buy their own stock back to increase their value and to pay their executives millions.

In a capitalist economy the only way to lower costs is by competition. Each of us should check to see who has the lowest price in our community and go there even if it means having to drive some distance to get gas. If we have to drive out of our way we may not save much but it is a way of protesting against high prices and it will force gasoline companies to lower prices.

People are also reading…

Robert Redmon.

Midlothian.