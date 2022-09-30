 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make Lee Circle an open space

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Make Lee Circle an open space

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding Lee Circle, I feel that the removal of the fencing and Jersey barriers should have been done after demolition was completed. Once this is done, the circle is open and free of all objects that could offend someone. Adding landscaping is estimated at six figures and annual maintenance will be close to an equal amount.

I suggest adding a lawn-type grass with irrigation system as being a open space, a non-controversial space, that people can use to reflect on the beauty of Monument Avenue and let their mind focus as it may, and not be swayed by objects in the circle.

William Gray.

Chesterfield.

 

 

