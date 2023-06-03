Warmer weather means the lightning bugs are out — and so are the candidates running for seats in the Virginia legislature. As flora and fauna bask in the longer days, it’s important to consider how our elected officials feel about protecting the critters that make Virginia beautiful. When candidates come knocking on doors, leverage the chance to ask them: What have you done for the animals? For the dogs bred in puppy mills, the bunnies cruelly tested on in labs, and the hens packed into battery cages? This is an opportunity to remind candidates that you care about animals — and that they should, too.