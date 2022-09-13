Letter: Manufactures of firearms liable for defective products

Manufactures of firearms liable for defective products

In his article "Has 'Big Arma' made us 'gunsick'?" Professor George McDowell included a serious and oft-repeated misrepresentation about firearms manufacturers' liability. He stated that manufactures of firearms are "the only manufacturers of consumer products that are immune to product liability laws."

This is an incorrect statement. Manufactures of firearms are liable for defective products, deceptive advertising, and design flaws. They are protected from lawsuits filed solely because the product they legally sold, and which functioned as designed, caused harm to a person. Maybe they should not enjoy that protection. Of course, then we could sue car makers for the harm that people cause with their products cause, and alcohol makers for the harm that people cause with their products, and, by extension, lawyers who successfully defend clients who later kill or injure other persons.