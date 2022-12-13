 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Marijuana needs thoughtful regulation

  • 0

Removal of A.P. Hill statue

Marijuana needs thoughtful regulation

Marijuana should be decriminalized since we no longer have the social consensus that it should be illegal [“The time has come to fully decriminalize marijuana,” Dec. 11].

But marijuana is not a harmless drug, so it is important that legalization be combined with a strong regulatory system to prevent driving under the influence of marijuana, and to keep marijuana out of the hands of teenagers and their developing brains.

James G. Russell.

Midlothian.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News