Letter: May we learn from the queen

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How inspiring to see such an outpouring of love and respect for Queen Elizabeth among the British people during the weeks leading up to her funeral. These citizens face many of the economic and other foes that we do, yet we saw no violence and heard no criticism of leaders or dignitaries. Kindness, calm and magnificence prevailed. For this brief period, there has been a feeling of peace, respect and appreciation for an outstanding Christian Lady who epitomizes love, compassion and great leadership abilities, as well.

Long live Queen Elizabeth's successful pattern of leadership!

Nancy G. Hill.

Chesterfield.

