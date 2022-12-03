Letter: McEachin’s impact felt across entire 4th District

I suggest a rethink is in order in the Nov. 30 reporting by Michael Martz stating the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin was a personal blow to members of the Black community.

Rep. McEachin's constituency extends well beyond the boundaries of the predominantly Black communities, including mine in Chester. Would it not be more accurate to report that his death was a shock to all in Virginia’s 4th District, which he served so tirelessly?