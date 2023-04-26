Memorabilia from opening day, 1954

The "From the Archives" article in Sunday's Times-Dispatch about the first game at Parker Field, on April 20, 1954, sent me looking for a bit of my Richmond baseball memorabilia — a ticket stub from that opening day contest between the Richmond Virginians and Rochester Red Wings.

The stub, which depicts a small trophy stand with a baseball resting on it festooned with two curved lines of stitching and the image of a swinging batter, has the date and a designation that it entitled the holder to a seat in the "Grand Stand." A small hole punch at the top of the ticket is threaded with a looped bit of string, still intact, which presumably allowed the bearer to attach the ticket to a button on a shirt or blouse.

The Virginians' 1954 home schedule is printed on the back of the ticket and it shows that 10 doubleheaders would occur in the first four months of the season. Games on a Sunday or a holiday are denoted with an asterisk, and most series are five or six games in length.

The opponents' home cities reflect the truly international scope of the "International League" in 1954: teams from Canada — Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa — and Havana, Cuba, comprised half of the league; the four remaining clubs from Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse in New York, along with Richmond. Clearly, the Virginians had to spend a lot of time on the road as the newest member of the league.

I found the ticket stub (No. 4686) in my father's dresser drawer after he passed away 20 years ago. I would have been too young to accompany him to that first game at Parker Field, but I cherish this stub as a reminder of all the games we did attend together there — and at The Diamond — in subsequent years.

John H. Harris.

Richmond.