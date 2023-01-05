Letter: Microsoft’s desecration of Black cemetery is appalling

Microsoft’s desecration of Black cemetery is appalling

After having read the story involving Microsoft and the county of Mecklenburg by ProPublica [“How Mecklenburg, Microsoft wiped out a Black cemetery in Virginia,” Jan. 1], I was more than shocked at the scandalous crime that took place there.

Microsoft was given the land at no cost and decided to spend some of the money they saved by clandestinely digging up the graves of a century-old African American graveyard, transporting the remains to a different cemetery, and not even telling family members where the remains were being relocated. Why couldn’t Microsoft do the right thing when they happened upon the graveyard? Clean it up, leave a ring of trees, place a memorial plaque on the site and create a pathway to it? All they would have had to do is shift the building a few feet. They would have saved money and time while positioning Microsoft as a company that has some morality and is about more than just about profit.

The county officials who went along with this must also be taken to task, and the governor should have the state attorney examine this despicable transgression. What makes it even more contemptible is that another similar small graveyard was discovered by the county in 2019 on a site being cleared for a new middle and high school. Only these were the remains of a white family. The descendants were notified and asked where they would like to have the remains relocated. It was done with care and solemnity.

The U. S. Navy has many destroyed ships along the bottom of the oceans. It is against the law to disturb or remove anything from the ship or site, let alone a body, because it is a burial place and sacred ground. This blatant act of relocating bodies was carried out without hesitation.

Michael Morin.

Richmond.