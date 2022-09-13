Letter: Mindful of mental health of police

Mindful of mental health of police
Conversation and concern continue about stress and the mental health of first-responders.
When conducting a traffic stop, the vehicle registration is usually in the glove box.
The officer never knows what the motorist is reaching for.
Both New York state and Maryland have the vehicle registration number printed on the inspection sticker where it can be easily seen and checked.
One very stressful moment is resolved!
How soon could this change be proposed in both the Virginia House and Senate, passed as a law, and then be put into practice?
