Letter: Miss the monuments? Here's what letter forgot

Letter on monuments off-base

First, Arthur Ashe’s statue remains on Monument Avenue and anything concerning Arthur Ashe is worth remembering. And, we don't want visitors to think the absence of statues of men who fought against the preservation of the union and for the continuation of slavery, has removed the best of the region’s history. Far from it, in fact.

Perhaps the author and his guest could visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which, as luck would have it, features the statue Rumors of War by Kehinde Wiley on its grounds; the Black History Museum; Edgar Allen Poe Museum; Science Museum of Virginia; Holocaust Museum; Valentine Museum; the slave trail in Shockoe Bottom; the Maggie Walker house, home of the first Black woman in America to charter a bank and become its president, as well as a noted civil rights leader; the John Marshall House, home of the fourth, and some say most influential, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court; the grounds of the Virginia State Capital, which is filled with statues; the Canal Walk, leading to the Low Line, leading to the Capital Trail, where it’s possible to walk or take a bike ride; the trails in the James River Park System; the views of the Class III and IV whitewater rapids in the portion of the James River that flows near downtown; Hollywood, Shockoe and Hebrew cemeteries; Maymont Park; Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden; the breathtaking views of the James River from Libby Hill and Chimborazo Park; and St. John’s Church, where Patrick Henry famously gave his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.