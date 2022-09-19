 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Monument Avenue statutes not worth celebrating

  • 0

On September 12, more than a dozen golfers associated with the Virginia State Golf Association took to a Hanover golf course to play 100 holes in a day to help more golf more accessible for kids. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginai Wayside Furniture studio.

Monument Avenue statutes not worth celebrating

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the letter submitted about Monument Avenue, I ask only one question: What is interesting and beautiful about men who turned their backs on the very nation and constitution they swore to protect in order to preserve the ugliest of institutions? Context is everything. These men were traitors then and they are traitors now.

Kurt Heyssel.

Midlothian.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News