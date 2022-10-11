Letter: 'Monument Avenue was and is a beautiful spot'

'Monument Avenue was and is a beautiful spot'

A recent letter by Harold Landis completely missed the point about Monument Avenue and its late statuary. Let’s begin by stating that slavery was the Black Holocaust in every sense of the word. Just as one cannot imagine memorial statuary to Adolf Hitler, Hermann Goering, Joseph Goebbels or Heinrich Himmler in Berlin or Vienna, one can hardly imagine statuary to men who actively fought to preserve the right to enslave human beings.

The “noble” fight to preserve “states’ rights” is merely a convenient canard. My point is that just as the erection of a monument has symbolic meaning , so does the removal of said monument. Monument Avenue was and is a beautiful spot and it has the potential to be even more beautiful by erecting statuary or fountains that reflect and memorialize our better selves.

Steven Linas.