Letter: More parents need to get involved

More parents need to get involved

According to one letter writer, parents should be able to choose curricula, values, where children attend school. What about all the parents out there who don’t get involved at all — and that is a lot of them? Where are they when the teacher would like to meet them, where are they at the PTA meetings when they could give their input, where are they when their children go to school without supplies and/or having assignments prepared? Teachers and administrators have been trying for years to get parents more invested in their children’s education. But, I also wonder, if the parents should make all these decisions, what happens when every parent in a grade level wants different curricula for their child; all the parents in a neighborhood decide they want their children in a different school? And, if you don’t teach your child values before they enter school, you have already shirked your parental duty!