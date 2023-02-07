Mothers give way to ‘birth persons’?

Ever since primitive times, there always has been a term meaning a mother. Now, according to the opinions of some [“Hundreds gather at rally,” Feb. 2], that should be changed to "pregnant person," or maybe "birth person."

Even if someone already is a mother, but also is expectant, she is to be denied her customary title and correctfully demoted to "pregnant person," not even mentioning the words "woman" or "female."

What of mother persons who are not pregnant? Do some of them become grandparent persons, stepparent persons or perhaps non-gestationals? Does Mother's Day become Nonfather’s Day? Let's leave terminology alone and just go on saying the meaning of what we all know is meant.

Martha Rogers.

Henrico.