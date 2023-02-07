RTD state government reporter Dave Ress is looking ahead at final weeks of General Assembly session - A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury
Mothers give way to ‘birth persons’?
Ever since primitive times, there always has been a term meaning a mother. Now, according to the opinions of some [“Hundreds gather at rally,” Feb. 2], that should be changed to "pregnant person," or maybe "birth person."
Even if someone already is a mother, but also is expectant, she is to be denied her customary title and correctfully demoted to "pregnant person," not even mentioning the words "woman" or "female."
What of mother persons who are not pregnant? Do some of them become grandparent persons, stepparent persons or perhaps non-gestationals? Does Mother's Day become Nonfather’s Day? Let's leave terminology alone and just go on saying the meaning of what we all know is meant.
From the Archives: Photos of the State Fair of Virginia
Perhaps the earliest known image of the Virginia State Fair, then located in what is now Monroe Park. The point of view is roughly from Belvidere St, looking in a westerly direction. At extreme upper right, near corner of image can be seen a small portion of a horse racetrack that existed there in 1854, the date of the drawing.
Mr. Berkeley Adams of Red Oak in Charlotte County, whose corn won a blue ribbon a the 1909 fair.
The 1914 State Fair featured the Girls Canning Club. Here they are preparing for a demonstration on wood-burning stove.
09-25-1941: This unusual photo was taken at the Virginia State Fair last night by a staff photographer. A crowd watching the display of fireworks silhouetted against the fence around the enclosure.
State Fair life admission pass from 1947.
09-29-1951: Fair is fairyland scene with lights of Ferris wheels, 'rocket' rides and hotdog stands.
09-23-1957: Fair visitors crowd close to get view of girl performers in show. Big nine-day event is slated to last through Saturday.
09-19-1962: Robert Mann, 7, and his brother Ronnie, 2, pause beside one of the many rides that already are in place at the State Fair grounds.
09-29-1962: Heading into the last day of the fair, Willard D. Goodman, a ticket taker at Midway ride, waits for business. Attendance during day yesterday disappointed officials, but picked up last night.
09-25-1962: Winners of the dairy goat show.
09-23-1952: It was great weather for the ducks at the Atlantic Rural Exposition poultry exhibits. Charles Damewood, Eddie Ellers, Salem FFA Boys, look over rain-soaked quackers.
09-27-1963: Morning strollers at the State Fair find the midway is lonesome, silent place.
09-26-1963: Double Ferris wheel towers over visitors at fair's midway.
09-25-1963: Concession manager has been on midway 35 years. Claude Sechrest left home to join show at 14.
Fairgoers crowd the midway of the 1963 State Fair in this aerial view looking toward Laburnum Ave. and the city skyline, on the horizon.
10-01-1965: As nearly a half-million other persons have done in the past week, 4-year-old Janet Terrell walks through the gates to enter the State Fair. She is escorted by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Everett W. Terrell of 4600 Delmont St.
09-22-1966: Virginia State Fair
09-25-1968: Virginia State Fair
09-26-1968: An unidentified youth attempts to dump a bozo into water. People try to vent their anger by immersing the insulting clown.
09-23-1968: Nicholas M. Ourada -- San Jose, California. Newest thrill at the fair, "The Big Slide." Some 35 feet high, 180 feet long, waxed sheet steel, slides on carpet. Ourada says however that fairgoers will do the sliding sitting down.
09-27-1968: A fair is not a fair without cotton candy -- a statement with which Liza and Topher Corbett heartily agree.
09-25-1971: J.J. Kiefer, national breed judge from Louisville, KY., examines pigeon at State Fair. Pigeon judging event was one of several livestock activities held over the weekend at state fairgrounds.
09-30-1972: Jolly Dolly, 26 years old, 514 pounds. Appearing each day for 12 to 14 hours at a stretch --depending on the crowds -- Dolly may be seen on the Degeller Shows midway.
10-01-1972: The last of the State Fair patronage enjoys a whirl on Sunday. Tonight midway rides will be in action in South Boston.
09-21-1973: Virginia State Fair.
09-22-1975: Stuffed toy prizes await players who can toss ping pong balls into glass containers. Booth workers admit odds against winning are high but contend the midway games are honest.
09-29-1976: Mrs. William Reed III, son Billy, meet Gov. Mills Godwin Jr. at fair. Godwin insisted on shaking every extended hand and hugging every available child.
09-20-1980: Jimmy Rap, sword swallower.
09-24-1980: Gov. and Mrs. John Dalton at the State Fair.
09-20-1980: Virginia State Fair
09-25-1981: Richard Humphreys watches macaw while rabbit plays and chicken dances at fair. Food, sounds are used to persuade animals to perform in unusual act.
10-02-1983: 'Doc' Barth holds conversation with his partner, Max, at State Fair.
09-28-1985: Andy Barlow waited for popcorn buyers at State Fair.
