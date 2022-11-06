Letter: Name Lee Bridge after the James River

Name Lee Bridge after the James River

Renaming the Lee Bridge might be as simple as honoring one of Richmond's greatest assets, The James River. Most people who live here love going to the river. It is a happy place that helps binds us together.

This place and this river have been meaningful to people since long before Richmond was here.

It is a beautiful view from the bridge of the river and the city. The hanging pedestrian bridge underneath also gives unparalleled close-up vistas.

The original name was the James River Bridge. Maybe they got it right the first time.

Dale Neal.