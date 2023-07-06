Letter: National anthem isn’t the ‘whole story’

National anthem isn’t the ‘whole story’

We are more than the “bombs bursting in air.”

Our Fourth of July celebrations have changed. It might be the division we felt after our country’s response to COVID-19, or just the loss of innocence as we watch another shooting take place in another church, another school, another .... I see hesitation in even singing our anthem.

Francis Scott Key, the author, certainly owned slaves. His poetry was not intended to illuminate the freedom of all people, as he wrote against abolitionists. The lands of Fort McHenry had been stolen from the Susquehannocks.

We know that even our own city, and the historic families here, gained their wealth and property at the cost of lives brutalized and bred in the slave pens. The commoditization of human life is what created the early strength of this nation.

We know these truths. But it isn’t the whole story. It’s not the whole song.

Our anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” boasts four verses seldom sung. Instead of ending with the image of a flag flying with war and destruction as a backdrop, it imagines peace. It calls for justice and a sense of humility when faced with the almighty as our guide. Though the anthem was meant only for a few, we can decide that “us” means all of us: every person who still fights for the dream of equality and freedom; every person who hopes for peace and justice. Regardless of color, or orientation, or finances, or history, we choose to see every fighter for the good in our country as neighbor in spite of our differences. This is our new strength.

We can choose to sing a fuller song. One that carries the traditional words, but is enlivened with a new meaning and purpose that will not give up on this beautiful, hopeful dream called America.

Christopher Tweel.

Richmond.