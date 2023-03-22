Natural gas, propane make 'net zero' possible

I keep hearing the question, “Is there a place for gas in a net-zero future?” The short answer is yes, but it’s more than that. The forward march of innovation suggests we are asking the wrong question.

Everywhere we look, the energy transformation is underway. Here in Virginia, Roanoke Gas is poised to produce renewable natural gas by capturing biogas from a wastewater treatment facility. That project has the potential to increase local fuel supply, reduce greenhouse emissions and lower rates, according to the State Corporation Commission.

Another innovation, and my favorite, is renewable propane. Made from biomass and cooking waste products, it is a promising ultra-low to zero-carbon fuel – the next generation of propane, already a low-carbon fuel.

The propane industry is investing millions of dollars in a variety of technologies that reduce carbon emissions in areas such as power generation, ever-cleaner engines and renewable fuel production and testing.

Propane applications also support popular players on the clean energy stage. Propane-powered charging stations provide off-grid juice for electric vehicles. Microgrids combine propane and solar technology to ensure uninterrupted power for hospitals, shelters and entire communities.

Today’s U.S. electric grid struggles to meet growing energy demands, while coal and natural gas account for more than 60% of generation both in Virginia and nationwide. The problem compounds as more aspects of life are electrified and wind and solar are expected to generate an increasing proportion of the energy.

A variety of clean energy sources working together – a wide path – is the only way forward. If we let innovators innovate regardless of which energy “hat” they wear, we can get where we need to be.

Now let’s go back to the original question and put it a different way: without gas, is a net-zero future even possible?

Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council.

Richmond.