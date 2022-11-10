Letter: Neither Biden nor Trump is fit to be our next president

Neither Biden nor Trump is fit to be our next president

I have something in common with both President Biden and former President Trump. I turned 80 in September, so I’m two months older than Biden. I grew up in Queens, which is a borough in New York City where Trump also grew up. Another common denominator is that like both Biden and Trump, I continue to work at my age, though admittedly at a different pace, as a commercial real estate broker.

The press keeps alive the possibility that Biden will run for re-election in 2024, and a likely opponent would be Trump. In my opinion, neither is fit to run for a second term.

Here’s why: I grew up with three friends from the time we played in the sandbox. All of us have had successful careers, and three of us work because we still can, not because we must. Two of us are liberal, one is a conservative and one is an independent, and I can attest that all four of us are mentally sharper than President Biden, and we certainly don’t have the same level of stress. None of us believes that it’s wise for our country to have a president in his 80s!

Regarding former President Trump, we grew up playing Little League baseball, stickball, touch football and tennis in Queens, and none of us liked a sore loser, which is what Trump has shown regarding losing the 2020 election. Somehow, he never got that message growing up in Queens.

The bottom line is that neither the current president nor the former president is qualified to be the next president. They should both do the country a favor by gracefully retiring from politics and let a new generation of candidates seek the office. Each can leave the political stage with dignity and enjoy their senior years.

Brian Glass.