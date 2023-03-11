Next state superintendent should be from Va.

On March 1, Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, announced her resignation. Balow, who hails from Wyoming, was appointed to this position by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

I’m not surprised at this resignation. A sharp fifth grader could have told Gov. Youngkin this isn’t going to work.

Clearly, Gov. Youngkin believed bringing in an outsider would shake things up. No question, things shook.

Unlike a windless day out on the Chesapeake Bay, Balow’s tenure hasn’t been smooth. The flubbed redrafting of the K-12 history standards created a tempest. This was followed by failing computation skills when a $201 million mistake was made calculating the state’s basic aid for K-12 school divisions.

Speaking of numbers, the Virginia Department of Education received a whopping 71,000 written comments regarding proposed policy changes for transgender youth.

Those heartburn headlines are enough to raise a governor’s blood pressure and increase his intake of antacids.

It is well documented that Gov. Youngkin’s vision isn’t fully focused on Virginia. I sense the governor’s national political aspirations are blinders. Those blinders prevented him from seeing that Virginia has many qualified educators who could be our superintendent of public instruction.

In filling this position, I hope Gov. Youngkin considers the following:

Virginia’s Department of Education doesn’t need Jillian Balow to stick around as a consultant.

Virginia has many very capable and qualified education leaders who can do this important work. The next state superintendent must come from within the trenches of our public schools.

Being a governor and the state superintendent is tough, demanding, challenging work. Some days you win, some days you lose.

But at this very moment, schools in Virginia need a win. Our students, parents, and teachers can’t tolerate another misguided appointment.

Governor, don’t let them down.

Bill Pike.

Henrico.