Letter: NFL should take unsportsmanlike conduct more seriously

NFL should take unsportsmanlike conduct more seriously

Today, in the Bengals game, a player was called on for taunting. You know that is not sportsmanlike, so why do you act like an idiot? You know the referee is going to call you on it. A player who acts in this manner should not be allowed to play the remainder of the game and should be fined. In other words, hit them where it hurts most — the pocketbook. This type of behavior is unnecessary.