 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: NFL should take unsportsmanlike conduct more seriously

  • 0

NFL should take unsportsmanlike conduct more seriously

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Here we are once again at the start of football season. Why are the players paid so much for playing?

Today, in the Bengals game, a player was called on for taunting. You know that is not sportsmanlike, so why do you act like an idiot? You know the referee is going to call you on it. A player who acts in this manner should not be allowed to play the remainder of the game and should be fined. In other words, hit them where it hurts most — the pocketbook. This type of behavior is unnecessary.

The NFL should crack down on this behavior, since these guys are heroes to kids. Act like a decent human being and remember, little kids are watching you.

John Donald Watkins.

People are also reading…

Midlothian.