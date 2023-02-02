Nichols’ assault will leave ‘indelible scar’

What America and the world witnessed in the Memphis police videos released Jan. 27 will leave an indelible scar on professional policing.

As a retired police officer, I find this vehicle stop and the officers' actions despicable. This incident will become ingrained in the memory of millions of citizens, especially our youth. Also ingrained will come fear, the loss of trust – and respect.

This did not appear to me as five police officers assigned to a special unit, working in team fashion to affect an arrest. I saw it as hoodlums in police uniforms, with a gang-type mentality – expressing zero humanity for Tyre Nichols. Repeated kicking, fists striking and blatant violations of arrest procedures give us deep and perplexed emotions. It gave Mr. Nichols death.

Glenwood Burley.

Richmond.