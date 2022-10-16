Letter: NIMBY, Sheetz and Stratford Hills

NIMBY, Sheetz and Stratford Hills

Regarding the planned Sheetz in Stratford Hills: We spend over a million dollars on a masterplan that calls for improved pedestrian access, less automotive and more bike lanes. Yet the opposition is happening with the city of Richmond’s approval. The NIMBY is certainly not correct. We have three gas stations and three automotive repair shops within an eighth of mile. We have an Auto Zone and we have a Valvoline and we have several fast food places all in same area. We have an Exon gas station with a car wash coming and we already have a Tommy’s car wash. Why does this area need five gas station in one place? This is the gateway to the James River park system and pedestrian and bike access should be enhanced — not more automobile traffic. The roads are already bad and the noise level and traffic is severe. When will the city actually implement their lofty ideas or is it just a bunch of blah, blah, blah ... with the same shortsighted application of planning as usual?