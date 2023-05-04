Nixing parking minimums raises concern
Reading your article about the repeal of Richmond's off-street parking requirements (“Council votes to eliminate parking concerns,” April 26) missed one large concern. The last paragraph stated Richmond joins New York City, Atlanta and Philadelphia. All three of those cities have subway systems and transportation to accommodate not needing a car. Unfortunately, while Richmond has a bus line, it does not provide enough additional transportation to eliminate this need, thus parking will be at a premium.
Betty Hesaltine.
Richmond.