Letter: No excuse for Balow’s botched history revisions

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is new to Virginia and perhaps has not had time to visit the Capitol and Governor’s Palace at Colonial Williamsburg, both reproductions of buildings originally constructed shortly after the colonial capital was moved from Jamestown in 1699. But that’s no excuse for her failure to notice the stupefying assertion in her revised history standards of learning that the capital moved from Jamestown to Williamsburg during the Revolutionary War.