 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: No excuse for Balow’s botched history revisions

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

No excuse for Balow’s botched history revisions

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is new to Virginia and perhaps has not had time to visit the Capitol and Governor’s Palace at Colonial Williamsburg, both reproductions of buildings originally constructed shortly after the colonial capital was moved from Jamestown in 1699. But that’s no excuse for her failure to notice the stupefying assertion in her revised history standards of learning that the capital moved from Jamestown to Williamsburg during the Revolutionary War.

If we are going to expect high performance from our students, shouldn’t we demand at least competence from our superintendent of public instruction?

People are also reading…

John Trezise.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News