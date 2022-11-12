Letter: No, Sen. Amanda Chase isn’t the one who flunked biology

No, Sen. Amanda Chase isn’t the one who flunked biology

In a letter to the editor (“Did Sen. Amanda Chase flunk biology?”), R.D. Decker has concluded that state Sen. Amanda Chase apparently belongs to a large group of people who flunked Biology 101 because she recently announced plans to introduce new legislation, the “Life Begins At Conception Act.” Decker implies that the egg and sperm are live cells and that life does not begin at conception, but comes from preexisting life, asserting that life exists in cells, and cells come from other cells and that science does not know when life begins but it certainly is not at conception.

While the egg and sperm possess "human life" as parts of a living human being, they are not each whole living human beings themselves. They each have only 23 chromosomes, not the 46 chromosomes required for human life. Furthermore, a sperm can produce only "sperm" proteins and enzymes; an egg can produce only "egg” proteins and enzymes; neither alone can produce a human being with 46 chromosomes.

However, science does indeed know when human life begins. “The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception — fertilization,” according to the American College of Pediatricians (March 2017).

The fusion of the sperm (with 23 chromosomes) and the egg (with 23 chromosomes) at fertilization results in a live human being, a single-cell human zygote, with 46 chromosomes and unique DNA distinct from that of the mother. This newly existing, live human individual immediately produces specifically human proteins and enzymes and genetically directs his/her own future growth and development, development that has been proven not to be directed by the mother. This single-cell human embryo doesn’t ever become another kind of thing. It simply grows bigger and bigger.

Apparently, Sen. Chase is not the one who flunked Biology 101.

Charles West.