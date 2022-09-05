Letter: No to lab schools as planned

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed lab school program is good news for a few of Virginia’ kindergarten through high school children and bad news for the other 99%.

Virginia has the best university system in the nation, but we lag in elementary and secondary education. The lab school plan, as currently designed, takes money from state funded K-12 programs, and gives it to universities to establish lab schools. The “planning” phase of the program was allocated $100 million in the current year out of funds which could support all school districts in the state.

In the past month it seems every state university has lined up to get this free funding for a lab school. If planning takes $100 million, the cost of establishing and running new lab schools will take a huge amount of dollars away from our K-12 programs.

If universities really want lab schools, let them pay. Don’t steal funds from the program that supports all Virginia’s elementary and secondary schools.

Ralph Craft.