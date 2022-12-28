Letter: Not all climate solutions add to national debt

Not all climate solutions add to national debt

Thank you for publishing the editorial from the Bloomberg Opinion Board, "The perils of lame-duck fiscal policy," Dec. 22. The article goes into depth about the good and the bad of the last-minute spending bill. It also talks about the dangers of the growing national debt.

Yes, the national debt is a significant concern, and young people like me will have to pay off the debt that both Republicans and Democrats have added to over the years.

However, a much more concerning problem is the climate crisis, a problem that gets much less attention than it truly deserves. As we get together with our families to celebrate the holidays, we must remember that global warming can imperil the future of all our lives. Climate change beyond 2 degrees Celsius would mean the destruction of nations, the collapse of societies, and the acceptance of a dystopia.

Yet, the omnibus bill had a provision that is climate-friendly. The Growing Climate Solutions Act is a provision that relies on private money from the carbon credit market to fund efforts by farmers and foresters to absorb carbon into the soil. Thus, this act also won't add to the national debt. Similarly, I'd like Congress to find other sensible ways to solve climate change without adding to our national debt; one way would be to impose fees on fossil fuels but refund the money back to consumers through a dividend to offset price increases.

Nathan Poovathukaran.